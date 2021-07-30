Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.