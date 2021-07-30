Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Price Target at $8.07

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

