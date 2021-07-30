Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $42.36

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,868. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

