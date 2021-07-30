Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $279.35 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $45,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

