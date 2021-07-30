Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT at $111.15

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,063. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

