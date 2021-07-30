Analyzing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86% SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

SiTime has a consensus target price of $120.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.69%. Given SiTime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 3,978.57 $1.62 million N/A N/A SiTime $116.16 million 21.39 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -227.34

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiTime beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

