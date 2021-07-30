Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £151,200 ($197,543.77). Insiders sold 608,000 shares of company stock worth $85,120,000 in the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

