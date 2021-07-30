Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

BUD traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.