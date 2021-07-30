Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,344 shares.The stock last traded at $63.27 and had previously closed at $64.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

