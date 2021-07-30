Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,344 shares.The stock last traded at $63.27 and had previously closed at $64.79.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
