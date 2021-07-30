Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Argus increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 268,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

