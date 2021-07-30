Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Lowered to $9.25 at JMP Securities

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.