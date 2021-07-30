AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.87 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $2.87 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,354,948 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

