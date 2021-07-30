Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 15,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.