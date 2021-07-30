Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%.
Shares of AM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 15,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
