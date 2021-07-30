Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%.
Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.