Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

