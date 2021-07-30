Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.