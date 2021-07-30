Apella Capital LLC Acquires 8,122 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $86.75. 48,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

