Apella Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $168,000.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

