Apella Capital LLC Invests $2.33 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.