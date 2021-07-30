Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 17,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

