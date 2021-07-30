Apella Capital LLC Purchases 7,150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,606. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

