Apella Capital LLC Sells 6,198 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,393,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 394,853 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 326,493 shares during the period.

BSCP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

