Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,604 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Appian by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $117.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

