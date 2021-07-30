Aptitude Software Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:APTD)

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APTD stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £339.67 million and a P/E ratio of 48.78. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 735.45 ($9.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 590.98.

In other news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £78,521 ($102,588.19).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

