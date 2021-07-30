AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PETS opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on PETS. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

