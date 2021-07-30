AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,679 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 92,485 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,673,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

