AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $529.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.