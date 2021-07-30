AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,671 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Noodles & Company worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $547.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

