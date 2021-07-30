AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,567 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after buying an additional 89,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DRNA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,485 shares of company stock worth $5,227,279. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

