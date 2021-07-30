AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $273.74 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $192.98 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.