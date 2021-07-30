Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Aqua Metals stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
