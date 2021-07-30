Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.