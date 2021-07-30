AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.80% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,406. The company has a market cap of $356.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.