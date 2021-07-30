AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,406. The company has a market cap of $356.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

