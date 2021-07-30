Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $266.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.