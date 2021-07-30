Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%.

ACGL opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

