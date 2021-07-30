Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -428.79 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90. Archrock has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

