Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

ARNA stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

