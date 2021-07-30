Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 801,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

