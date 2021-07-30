Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPE. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter worth about $504,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in SC Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 212,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

SCPE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. SC Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of 252.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

