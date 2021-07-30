Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AJG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

