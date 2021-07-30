ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

