Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.43. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 58,878 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

