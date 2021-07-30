ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.92 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Truist increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

