Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Raises Dividend to $1.89 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.893 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69.
Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $309.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.33. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $321.99.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.