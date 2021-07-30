Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) Short Interest Update

Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASGXF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Asia Global Crossing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Asia Global Crossing Company Profile

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

