Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

