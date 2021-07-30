Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.32 ($20.38).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

