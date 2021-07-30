Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,028 ($26.50). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,007 ($26.22), with a volume of 886,874 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

The company has a market cap of £15.89 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

