ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

