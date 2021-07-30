Athabasca Oil’s (ATH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$1.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

TSE:ATH opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$413.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

