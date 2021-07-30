Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

ATNX stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 128,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 306,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Athenex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 80,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

