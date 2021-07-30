Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

AY traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 379,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,577. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

